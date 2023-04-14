UrduPoint.com

Two Killed Due To Old Enmity In Nankana Sahib

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Nankana Sahib, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Two people were killed by indiscriminate firing in the Nankana Sahib district on Friday due to old enmity.

According to the detail, a tragic incident took place in Yusufwala, Nankana Sahib, where unknown persons opened indiscriminate firing on 50-year-old Salah Malik and his 20-year-old son Salah Hasnain who were working in the fields, both died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and started a search to arrest the suspects.

