Two killed, eight injured in Kamonke road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

At least two people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Kamonke area of Gujranwala district, TV channels reported on Wednesday night

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Kamonke area of Gujranwala district, tv channels reported on Wednesday night.

According to Rescue sources, a rashly driven van hit a trailer near Kamonke area resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

The Rescue teams and locals rushed to the site of incident for shifting the injured to district headquarters hospital (DHQ), for treatment.

Further investigations are underway.