Two killed, eight injured in Panjgur blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons died and eight other sustained injuries in a blast near Aftab Football Stadium area of Panjgur district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred beside the Football Stadium when people moving towards to the Stadium.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while eight others sustained injuries.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured treatment were started.

The bodies were identified as Hassan Jan and Jan Rahimjan while the injured namely Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Zahid, Jalal, Muhammad Jan, Mehmood, Asad, Muhammad Ali and Murad Saeed.

Further investigation was underway.