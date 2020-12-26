UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Eight Injured In Panjgur Blast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:14 PM

Two killed, eight injured in Panjgur blast

At least two persons died and eight other sustained injuries in a blast near Aftab Football Stadium area of Panjgur district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons died and eight other sustained injuries in a blast near Aftab Football Stadium area of Panjgur district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred beside the Football Stadium when people moving towards to the Stadium.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while eight others sustained injuries.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured treatment were started.

The bodies were identified as Hassan Jan and Jan Rahimjan while the injured namely Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Zahid, Jalal, Muhammad Jan, Mehmood, Asad, Muhammad Ali and Murad Saeed.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Football Injured Police Died Panjgur SITE Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Japan to halt all new entries from abroad next wee ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Plans to Almost Double Southern Ports' Crude ..

2 minutes ago

AIG stresses promotion of sports activities for he ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Swiss admit blundering after Covid first wave

5 minutes ago

Hamas says 'barbaric' Israeli strike damaged child ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.