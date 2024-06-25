Two killed, eight injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed while eight others sustained multiple

injuries in a road accident here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred at 21- Rasala

Ajnala Road where a recklessly driven commuters van overturned

after hitting a motorbike.

As a result of which, Nazeer Ahmad and Sharifan Bibi died on the

spot due to head injuries while Rashid, Safia Bibi, Muhammad Nazeer,

Misbah, Kausar Parveen, Gulzar, Nimra Bibi and Kiran Bibi suffered

multiple injuries.

Police concerned and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the

dead and injured to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha.

Further investigation was underway.