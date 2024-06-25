Two Killed, Eight Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed while eight others sustained multiple
injuries in a road accident here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred at 21- Rasala
Ajnala Road where a recklessly driven commuters van overturned
after hitting a motorbike.
As a result of which, Nazeer Ahmad and Sharifan Bibi died on the
spot due to head injuries while Rashid, Safia Bibi, Muhammad Nazeer,
Misbah, Kausar Parveen, Gulzar, Nimra Bibi and Kiran Bibi suffered
multiple injuries.
Police concerned and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the
dead and injured to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha.
Further investigation was underway.
