UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Eight Injured In Road Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Two killed, Eight injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while eight others injured as a passenger van collided with dumper at Rawalpindi road located in Chakwal on Thursday morning.

Rescue sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident ,adding, the driver of the passenger van could not control the van while taking a sharp turn and it collided with the dumper in the area of Jatli, reported private news channel.

The sources said the bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital Gujar Khan.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Rawalpindi Van Chakwal Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 September 2019

6 minutes ago

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

10 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

10 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

11 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

10 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.