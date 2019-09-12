Two killed, Eight injured in road accident

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while eight others injured as a passenger van collided with dumper at Rawalpindi road located in Chakwal on Thursday morning.

Rescue sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident ,adding, the driver of the passenger van could not control the van while taking a sharp turn and it collided with the dumper in the area of Jatli, reported private news channel.

The sources said the bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital Gujar Khan.