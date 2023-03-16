Two killed, eight injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed,while eight others were injured when a van overturned near Maharanwala stop, Khurrianwala road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 'mazda' van was on its way to Khurrianwala from Jaranwala when it overturned due to over speeding.

Consequently, two persons were killed on the spot, while 8 others suffered multiple injuries.

The deceased were identified as Babar Ali s/o Nazir Ahmad,36, resident of Islampura, Jaranwala and Ali Raza,40, resident of 240 Morr Jaranwala.

The injured included Khizar Hayyat, Liaquat, Ali Raza, M. Riaz,Zahid Iqbal, Umar Farooq , Umar Farooq, M. Ilyas all belonged to 240 Morrh Jarranwala and Qamar of Syedwala, were rushed to THQ hospital.