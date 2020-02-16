UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Eight Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:00 PM



HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while eight others sustained serious injuries in separate road accidents in around the city on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that Waheed Shoukat along with his mother Tehmina Shoukat was going to Hafizabad on a motorbike when his two-wheeler collided with another motorcycle near Chak Chatha. As a result, all the motorcyclists fell onto the road. In the meantime, a truck (LWN-4448) coming from opposite direction crushed them.

A woman identified as Tehmina died on-the-spot while Waheed Shoukat, Rana Saeed and Fozia Saeed suffered serious injuries.

In another accident, Muhammad Ashfaq of Ram Tarar was on way to Hafizabad by a loader rickshaw when his three-wheeler overturned on Kolo Road due to over speeding. Ashfaq died on the spot.

In the third accident, three persons were injured seriously when a car and a van collided head-on near Head Qadirabad.

All the victims were shifted to local hospital.

