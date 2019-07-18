UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Eight Injured On Road In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:47 PM

Two killed, eight injured on road in Multan

Two people were killed while eight others sustained injuries as passenger van collided with a trailer due to speeding at Arra Pulli near Basti Malook

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while eight others sustained injuries as passenger van collided with a trailer due to speeding at Arra Pulli near Basti Malook.

According to Rescue 1122, the van was on its way when it collided with a trailer at Arra Pulli Bahawalpur.

As a result, 52-year-old Noor Mai and 58-year-old Siddiq died on the spot while Iqbal, Asghar, Mehar Ali, Safdar, Junaid, Anam, Adeel and Wakeel were injured and Rescue 1122 shifted them to the Nishtar Hospital.

