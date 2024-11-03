Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a tragic fire incident at the house of a District and Sessions Judge Khurshid Alam in the Hameed Garh area Skardu led to the tragic deaths of the judge’s wife and son. The fire believed to have started due to a short circuit, quickly engulfed the home early this morning.

Officials from Rescue 1122 reported that the fire spread rapidly due to extensive wood paneling and carpentry within the home, making it challenging to control.