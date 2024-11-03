Open Menu

Two Killed; Fire Erupted At Sessions Judge’s Official Residence In Skardu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a tragic fire incident at the house of a District and Sessions Judge Khurshid Alam in the Hameed Garh area Skardu led to the tragic deaths of the judge’s wife and son. The fire believed to have started due to a short circuit, quickly engulfed the home early this morning.

Officials from Rescue 1122 reported that the fire spread rapidly due to extensive wood paneling and carpentry within the home, making it challenging to control.

Related Topics

Fire Wife Skardu Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

7 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

16 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

16 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

17 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

17 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

17 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

17 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

17 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

17 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

17 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan