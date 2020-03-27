Two killed, five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

Atleast two persons were killed while fiver others sustained injuries as car collided with divider near Khalilabad overhead bridge on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were killed while fiver others sustained injuries as car collided with divider near Khalilabad overhead bridge on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a car was going to Cheecha Watni from Multan when suddenly it collided with divider at overhead bridge.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while five others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first-aid.