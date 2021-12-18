Two killed, five injured in different incidents

Two people were killed and five others sustained injuries in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and five others sustained injuries in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue sources said on Saturday that Muhammad Naeem (75), resident of Nisar Colony Samanabad was riding a motorcycle in Samanabad when his bike slipped and he fell onto the road. He died on the spot.

Huzaifa son Ahsan was loading a pistol when it went-off accidently and a bullet hit the Huzaifa near Bolay De Jhugi, Sargodha Road. He died instantly.

Three people identified as Akber, Sharafat and Akhter were washing clothes on roof top near Suleman Madrasa, Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, when it collapsed.

In the third incident, Ramzan and Rizwan suffered bullet injuries during a clash over children fighting in 588-GB Nankana road, Jarranwala.

All the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Police were investigating.