Two killed, five injured in gas cylinder explosion incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed, while five others suffered severe burns when a gas cylinder burst here in Bhagtanwala police limits.

Police said on Thursday that almost eight people were present at a shop for refilling their gas cylinders when it exploded,killing Saqib and Saleem on the spot,while Tahir, Aslam, Akram,Nadir and Riaz sustained injuries.

The incident occurred due to gas refilling violation,said police.