Two killed , five injured in gunfight

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two people were reportedly killed and five critically injured in an exchange of firing incident at Mastriabad area of canal road here Tuesday.

Rescue 1122, spokesman said that both parties involved in armed conflict were close relatives and gunfight took place over some domestic issue.

Rescue 1122 medical teams have shifted the injured and bodies to the hospital.

Police is further investigating into the incident.