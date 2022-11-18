Two killed, five injured in incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and five others injured in different incidents here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Hussnain ,78, of People Colony No 2 was found dead near GTS chowk. The rescue team shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, Tasleem ,30, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding van hit her. As a result, she died on the spot.

Separately, Maqbool, Ijaz, Tariq, Ali Raza, and Ishaq of Gojra were injured when a speedingtruck collided with a tractor trolley near Abdullahpur Chowk, Jaranwala Road.

The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital.