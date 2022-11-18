UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Five Injured In Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Two killed, five injured in incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and five others injured in different incidents here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Hussnain ,78, of People Colony No 2 was found dead near GTS chowk. The rescue team shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, Tasleem ,30, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding van hit her. As a result, she died on the spot.

Separately, Maqbool, Ijaz, Tariq, Ali Raza, and Ishaq of Gojra were injured when a speedingtruck collided with a tractor trolley near Abdullahpur Chowk, Jaranwala Road.

The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Died Van Jaranwala Gojra Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

11 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

11 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.