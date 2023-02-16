Two killed, five injured in Jaffar Express blast

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two passengers, both of them women, were killed and another 5 sustained injuries as result of explosion in an economy class bogie's washroom of 39-Up Jaffar Express at outer signal of Chichawatani Railway Station on Thursday, PR and hospital sources said.

One of the passengers Naziran Bibi (64) who was travelling from Sadiqabad to Okara, was killed on the spot while another unknown female succumbed to injuries during surgery in Sahiwal hospital, they stated.

The Peshawar bound train was coming from Quetta and the incident took place at 7: 50 a.m. today in coach number 12861.

Two passengers also received serious injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital, while three others with minor wounds were given first aid on the spot. However, other passengers travelling by the coach remained unhurt, Pakistan Railways (PR) sources informed.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chichawatani while the body of Naziran Bibi was dispatched to her native town, they said adding that the train chugged off after 10:45 a.

m. for its destination, the sources maintained.

When contacted Pakistan Railways Divisional Commercial Officer, Adnan Marwat, he confirmed that two passengers died while five got injured and one of whom is a teenager.

He noted that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and local and Railways police were investing the cause of the blast.

"It is premature to say something about what caused the blast. Police are investigating to ascertain the exact cause." The DCO explained.

Replying to a question he stated that the operations of up and down rail traffic were resumed after 10:45 a.m.

To another question, he informed that he and other officials rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. Meanwhile, Divisional Superintendent, Hammad Hasan Mirza visited the hospital and inquired after the well-being of the patients.