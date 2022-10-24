UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Five Injured In Jhelum Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Choa Saidan Shah Road, Rescue sources reported on Monday

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Choa Saidan Shah Road, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a Dumper was crossing Choa Saidan Shah road when suddenly the driver lost control over the steering.

As a result, the dumper collided with many cars coming from opposite direction. Two persons died on the spot, while five other persons were also injured in the same incident. As per initial reports, break-failure was the reason behind this tragic accident.

Further investigations are underway.

