Two killed, five injured in Kot Adu road accident

KOT ADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Tehsil Chowk

Sarwar Shaheed area of Kot Adu, Punjab, tv channel quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, two rashly driven cars collided with each other near Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area

of Kot Adu. As a result, two persons including a minor died on the spot while five others sustained injuries.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police also reached the spot and started investigation.