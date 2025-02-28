Two killed, five injured in Mingora firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near a mosque

located in Mingora area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police official reported on Friday.

According to details, a man opened firing near a mosque and killed two persons on the spot.

The three other

persons were also injured in the same incident. Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. An accused found involved in firing incident was also arrested by police team.

The accused was a psychologically ill person and it was not a terrorist incident, said RPO Shair Akbar Khan. He, however said that police are investigating the matter.