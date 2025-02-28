Two Killed, Five Injured In Mingora Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 10:50 PM
MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near a mosque
located in Mingora area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police official reported on Friday.
According to details, a man opened firing near a mosque and killed two persons on the spot.
The three other
persons were also injured in the same incident. Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. An accused found involved in firing incident was also arrested by police team.
The accused was a psychologically ill person and it was not a terrorist incident, said RPO Shair Akbar Khan. He, however said that police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. unfazed by opposition alliance: Amir Muqam5 minutes ago
-
Two killed, five injured in Mingora firing incident6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign in full swing in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
GDA's leader Murtaza Jatoi released from Nara Jail on SHC's order15 minutes ago
-
CDA generates Rs23.4 billion from record breaking commercial plots auction16 minutes ago
-
IK’s narrative misleading; Pakistan more stable, resilient under incumbents: Ahsan Iqbal26 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for eliminating Khawarij36 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Saidu Sharif firing36 minutes ago
-
Keamari police raid gutka/mawa factory, recover large quantity of hazardous gutka36 minutes ago
-
PAC chairman moves IHC for cases details against him36 minutes ago
-
TJP condemns attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania45 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed six khwarij in North Waziristan District46 minutes ago