Two Killed, Five Injured In Nowshera Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Two killed, five injured in Nowshera road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and five others injured during a head on collision between a passenger coach and a loaded truck near Darwazgai area of Nowshera district on Wednesday morning.

The spokesman of Rescue1122 said the van carrying passengers from Nizampur to Khairabad was hit by a loaded truck, killing a 16-year-old student Qasid Umer and an 18-year-old van conductor Sohail on the spot and injuring five other passengers including a woman.

The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to QHA Medical Complex where two injured were stated to be in precarious conditions.

More Stories From Pakistan

