Two Killed, Five Injured In Peshawar Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Two killed, five injured in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and five others wounded in a firing incident that occurred near the jurisdiction of Matni Police station, Peshawar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, two rival groups opened firing to settle old dispute, resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

During firing, five other people also got bullet injuries and they have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The police after hectic operation successfully managed to nab one culprit involved in this criminal activity.

The search for others was continuing till the filling of this report.

Further investigations were underway.

