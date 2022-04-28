UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Two killed, five injured in road accident

Two persons were killed and five injured in a traffic accident in Nowshera district on Thursday, said Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and five injured in a traffic accident in Nowshera district on Thursday, said Rescue 1122.

The accident occurred when a rickshaw collided head on with a wheat cutter near Jungle Hotel in Keshgi area.

As a result, two persons were killed and five injured.

The killed were identified as Rukhsar and Jamshed while Abid, Umama, Shahid, Shaukat Ali and Farman Ali got critical injuries.

The rescue teams rushed them to Nowshera Medical Complex.

The police also registered the case and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Hotel Traffic Nowshera Jamshed Rescue 1122 Wheat

Recent Stories

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day of ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit

16 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Two die on road in Jampur

Two die on road in Jampur

1 minute ago
 Seminar on "Youth in light of Holy Quran" organize ..

Seminar on "Youth in light of Holy Quran" organized in Sargodha university

1 minute ago
 China Urges US to Lift Extra Tariffs on Chinese Go ..

China Urges US to Lift Extra Tariffs on Chinese Goods - Commerce Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.