Two killed, five injured in road accident

Two persons were killed and five injured in a traffic accident in Nowshera district on Thursday, said Rescue 1122

The accident occurred when a rickshaw collided head on with a wheat cutter near Jungle Hotel in Keshgi area.

As a result, two persons were killed and five injured.

The killed were identified as Rukhsar and Jamshed while Abid, Umama, Shahid, Shaukat Ali and Farman Ali got critical injuries.

The rescue teams rushed them to Nowshera Medical Complex.

The police also registered the case and further investigation is underway.