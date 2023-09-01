Open Menu

Two Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two killed, five injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Two people including a woman were killed and five others suffered injuries in a road accident near Dijkot on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Siraj village, Dijkot, left a man and his sister dead on-the-spot, while five others including the rickshaw driver were injured.

The dead were identified as Baba Godla, 50, and his sister Naseeran Bibi, residents of Chak No 265-RB.

The injured were rushed to an area hospital.

