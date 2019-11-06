Two killed, five injured in road accident

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A mother and her son killed, besides five other got injured when a speedy tractor-trolley collided with a car coming from opposite side near Khairpur on Wednesday.

Police official said that the incident occurred due to over speeding of tractor trolley as driver lost his control and collided with a car, as a result two persons died on spot and five other injured in the incident, a private news channel.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.