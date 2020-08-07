UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:44 PM

Two killed, five injured in road accident

At least two passengers were killed and five other injured in a collision between a passenger van and bus on Fatehjang- Kohat road in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two passengers were killed and five other injured in a collision between a passenger van and bus on Fatehjang- Kohat road in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday.

District emergency officer Dr Ishfaq Mian while quoting passengers of the fatal van has said that driver of the bus while overtaking another vehicle rammed in to van coming from opposite direction resultantly two persons on board van were killed while five others were injured.

He said that among injured two were women. He said that the injured and dead were shifted to THQ hospital while critical patients were being shifted to Rawalpindi in rescue 1122 ambulances. On the other hand Fatehjang police registered a case against the bus driver and initiated further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

