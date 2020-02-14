UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Five Injured In Road Accidents In Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

At least two persons were killed and five injured in different traffic accidents here on Friday, local police informed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : At least two persons were killed and five injured in different traffic accidents here on Friday, local police informed.

The first accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Kalu Khan police station when a motorcyclist was hit by a speedy tractor trolley.

As a result, bike rider identified as Salman succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Shahzore pickup collided with a motorcycle on Swabi-Mardan Road, killing bike-rider identified as Khalid on the spot while his colleague Mohammad Arif was injured.

Similarly, Mohammed Baz Muhammad and two others were critically injured in a motorcycle collision in Swabi City.

Police had registered cases and started investigations.

