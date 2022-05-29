Two killed, five injured in separate land disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and five injured at two different land disputes in Swabi and Charsadda districts, said police on Sunday.

The first incident occurred at Maniri area of district Swabi when Gohar and Fawad allegedly opened fire and killed Mir Zahid and injured Roi Zameen.

The second incident occurred at Mirza Dher area in the jurisdiction of Tarnab police Station Charsadda. As a result, one person was killed and four got critical injuries during exchange of fire.

The reasons behind both the incidents were reportedly, the land disputes.

Police registered the cases against the accused and started investigation.