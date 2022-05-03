Two killed, five injured in separate road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while five others sustained multiple injuries in two separate road accidents in the city, here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle near Islamia Collge Lorry Adda Sargodha Road.

Resultantly, Naveed 32, of new Green Town died on the spot while his mother Nasreen Bibi 50, sustained injuries and shifted to Allied Hospital.

Separately, a speeding car collided with a road-divider and caught fire near Dalowal Darbar Sammundri Road.

As a result, Muhammad Asad 32, resident of Bara Jahangir died while four others including -- Slam Waheed 20, Abdur Rehman 20, Ali Raza 16, and Ahmad 12 were injured.