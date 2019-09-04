Two killed, five injured in Shangla road mishap

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Two people were killed and five others wounded when their vehicle fell into a ditch at Shangla on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the driver lost his control on a vehicle, which plunged into a deep ditch in the area of Katkor, reported private news channel.

The sources said the locals of the area took victims out of the ditch after hectic efforts.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.