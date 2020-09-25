UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Five Injured In Truck-car Collision

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:16 PM

Two killed, five injured in truck-car collision

Atleast two persons including a women were killed while other five persons got serious injuries when a speeding truck collided with a car coming from opposite side in Mianwali on Friday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons including a women were killed while other five persons got serious injuries when a speeding truck collided with a car coming from opposite side in Mianwali on Friday afternoon.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the horrifying accident took place in Mianwali where a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction smashed into a car and claimed two lives on the spot.

However, the truck driver fled the area after the accident took place.

Rescue teams, upon receiving information of the event, reached the spot and shifted both dead and injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

