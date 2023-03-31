Two killed, five injured in vehicles collision

At least two persons were killed while another five sustained injuries after a collision between a Mazda van and a loader near Habibabad Sakhi Sarwar Road here Friday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed while another five sustained injuries after a collision between a Mazda van and a loader near Habibabad Sakhi Sarwar Road here Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the operation started within 8 minutes after receiving the information.

They informed that they used machinery to cut the Mazda for evacuating the people who were trapped in it after the accident.

Two persons who died on the spot were identified as Usama s/o Ali Jan and Muhammad Deen s/o Ahmad Ali, they said and added that two injured were shifted to hospital by the local people.

Fire and rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site as the accidental vehicle could have caught fire, they maintained.

The bodies were shifted to their respective homes while the injured were sent to THQ Hospital, they concluded.