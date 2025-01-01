Open Menu

Two Killed ,five Injured On Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Two people were killed while five sustained injuries as a speeding dumper hit a

tractor trolley near here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Riaz and another man were heading to Sargodha

on the tractor Trolley when a speeding dumper hit it .

Resultantly, they both died on the spot while riders of the dumper,including Muhammad Abdullah,

Muhammad Kashif, Mubashir, Laiqat and Mubarak sustained injuries.

