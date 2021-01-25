UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Five Injured Over Old Enmity

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Two killed, five injured over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and five others were injured over an old enmity in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said that Rashid Jatt resident of Chak No.47-JB Mansooran had an old rivalry with Shakeel alias Bhola Jatt resident of the same locality.

To avenge the enmity, Shakeel alias Bhola Jatt along with his accomplice Bilal Mushtaq Mughal had opened indiscriminate firing which resulted out serious injuries to seven persons including Rashid Jatt, Bilal Ali, Sajjad Ali, Shoaib Aslam, Wasim Ilyas, Irfan Mehmood and Waseem Akram.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where Rashid Jatt and Bilal Ali breathed their last while doctors were trying to save lives of other victims.

Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and dispatched the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

