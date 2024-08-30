Open Menu

Two Killed For Honor In Bannu

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A man and woman were killed in the name of honour in Bannu district, police informed on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Mirakhel area of Bannu where a man and woman were killed by unknown assailants.

Police said, the incident seemed to be a case of honour killing however investigation has been started to arrest the responsible. The Names of the deceased were not yet ascertained.

The bodies of both the deceased were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu for the medicolegal procedure.

