Two Killed For Putting Resistance In Dacoity Bid At Jeweller Shop

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two killed for putting resistance in dacoity bid at jeweller shop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including the owner of a jewellery shop were reportedly shot dead for putting resistance in a dacoity bid by armed dacoits at Gardezi Market in the premises of Gulgasht police station here on Monday.

According to police sources, four armed outlaws entered a jewellery shop and started looting jewellery, cash and other valuables from the shop when the owner of the shop Alyan attempted to resist the dacoity bid. The criminals shot him dead while another citizen was also injured by the firing of the criminals.

However, the local people and traders captured three criminals from the spot and tortured them while another managed to escape from the scene. The police team and senior officers reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident.

A police team along with Rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured criminals to Nisthar Hospital where the heirs of the deceased jewellery shop owner Alyan staged protest demonstration.

