Two killed, four hurt as roof of house caved in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Atleast two females including a girl were killed while four others sustained injuries as roof of under construction house caved in at Shah Town near Peeran Ghaib Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, Rescue 1122 received a call about roof of under construction house collapsed at Shah Town.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation.

The teams rescued four injured people including two labourers and two girls which were stranded under the debris and shifted them to Nishtar hospital.

The injured were identified as two brothers which were working in the house 26 years old Shahbaz, 23 years old Sajjad, 12 years old Bisma d/o Muhammad Imran and 13 years old Alishah d/o Altaf.

Rescue 1122 also recovered two dead bodies of females who buried under the debris including 30 years old woman namely Hassan Banow/o Raheel Akhtar and 12 years old girl Mehak d/o Ashraf.

APP /sak