UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Four Injured As Car Collides With Tractor Trolley

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Two killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons including a child were killed and four others injured as the car they were riding collided with a tractor trolley at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road late Tuesday night.

All the six persons belonged to a family, rescuers said adding that those died included a man and a six year old child.

Accident occurred on the road from Pathan hotel to TP link canal road.

Injured included two men and two women and they all have been shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan after first aid.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Hotel Road Car Died Man Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

11 seconds ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

1 minute ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

11 seconds ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

3 minutes ago

National T20 Cricket Cup: Fakhar Zaman heroic inni ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.