Two killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons including a child were killed and four others injured as the car they were riding collided with a tractor trolley at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road late Tuesday night.

All the six persons belonged to a family, rescuers said adding that those died included a man and a six year old child.

Accident occurred on the road from Pathan hotel to TP link canal road.

Injured included two men and two women and they all have been shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan after first aid.