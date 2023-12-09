Two killed, four injured due to firing at wedding party in Pabbi

Two persons were killed and four injured due to firing at a wedding party in the Pabbi area district Nowshera, said police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed and four injured due to firing at a wedding party in the Pabbi area district Nowshera, said police on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Memorial Hospital Pabbi.

The reason behind the incident was stated as an old enmity.