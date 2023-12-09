Open Menu

Two Killed, Four Injured Due To Firing At Wedding Party In Pabbi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Two killed, four injured due to firing at wedding party in Pabbi

Two persons were killed and four injured due to firing at a wedding party in the Pabbi area district Nowshera, said police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed and four injured due to firing at a wedding party in the Pabbi area district Nowshera, said police on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Memorial Hospital Pabbi.

The reason behind the incident was stated as an old enmity.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Marriage Rashid Nowshera

Recent Stories

Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing hear ..

Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing heart, other ailments in people

9 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

9 minutes ago
 Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

9 minutes ago
 PU IMME wins All Pakistan project competition

PU IMME wins All Pakistan project competition

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews availability of urea

9 minutes ago
 Lesco recovers over Rs 9.7m from 472 defaulters

Lesco recovers over Rs 9.7m from 472 defaulters

9 minutes ago
Seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Day

Seminar held to mark Anti-Corruption Day

9 minutes ago
 Lesco detects 311 power pilferers

Lesco detects 311 power pilferers

9 minutes ago
 Crop, livestock insurance can protect small farmer ..

Crop, livestock insurance can protect small farmers: experts

33 minutes ago
 Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

33 minutes ago
 PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, ..

PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, export of "Dates"

38 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched to pay tribute t ..

Tree plantation campaign launched to pay tribute to martyred journalists of Gaza

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan