Two Killed, Four Injured In Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:09 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and four others injured in an accident in Bhera Police limits.

According to the police, Waheed Akbar of Dera Ghazi Khan along with his family was going to Abbotabad by a car when suddenly its tyre burst due to which it overturned near Bhera on Motorway.

As a result Khushnaseeb (9) d/o Waheed Akbar and Parveen Bibidied on the spot while Waheed Akbar, Hina Waheed, Asif, Subhan and Saba Parveensustained injuries. Rescue team shifted the bodies and injured to THQ Bhera Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

