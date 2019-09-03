UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Four Injured In Accidents In Sargodha

Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that a loaded vehicle was moving on Kala Bagh road when it overturned near Maharwala.

As a result laborer Zafar of Muzaffarpur Shumali died on the spot while four others-- Ghulam Dastgir, Ghulam Muhammad, Samiullah and Sher Abbas got injured.

In another accident, a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Rasheed of chak 9/TDA near Chungi No. 5 here and fled.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

