Two killed, Four injured in accidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that a loaded vehicle was moving on Kala Bagh road when it overturned near Maharwala.

As a result laborer Zafar of Muzaffarpur Shumali died on the spot while four others-- Ghulam Dastgir, Ghulam Muhammad, Samiullah and Sher Abbas got injured.

In another accident, a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Rasheed of chak 9/TDA near Chungi No. 5 here and fled.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.