Two Killed, Four Injured In Accidents In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:21 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits.
Police sources said on Tuesday that a loaded vehicle was moving on Kala Bagh road when it overturned near Maharwala.
As a result laborer Zafar of Muzaffarpur Shumali died on the spot while four others-- Ghulam Dastgir, Ghulam Muhammad, Samiullah and Sher Abbas got injured.
In another accident, a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Rasheed of chak 9/TDA near Chungi No. 5 here and fled.