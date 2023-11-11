Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near the Wai Pull area of Banu district, Police and TV Channels reported on Saturday

BANU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near the Wai Pull area of Banu district, Police and tv Channels reported on Saturday.

According to details, a vehicle carrying a wedding party was crossing the Wai Pull area when suddenly the driver of the ill-fated van lost control over the steering.

As a result, the van turned turtle on the road and two persons died on the spot. The four other people were also injured in the same incident.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.