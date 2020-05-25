UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Four Injured In Clash Between Tribes In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Two killed, four injured in clash between tribes in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and four others seriously injured in a clash between two tribes in North Waziristan district, police control in North Waziristan confirmed.

According to the police, an altercation broke out between two tribes in Razmak sub-division of North Waziristan when the fight took place in Kam Sarobi area of Dosli Tehsil due to a dispute over an old money transaction in which both groups used axes and sticks against each other.

According to the police, two people were killed and four others were seriously injured in the fighting between the two rival groups.

In the fighting 18 year old Samin and 19 year old Shafir belonging to one group were killed while on the other hand, 50-year-old Umar Khan, 47-year-old Zarwali, 45-year-old Mir Sahib Khan and 20-year-old Sajid Umar were seriously injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters hospital, police said.

Police reached the crime scene and started investigation into the incident.

