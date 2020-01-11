Two killed four injured in clash between two tribes in Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Two people were killed and four others injured during a clash between two tribes in a protest against the induction of Public Health department Gijal Kohistan, said police here on Saturday

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and four others injured during a clash between two tribes in a protest against the induction of Public Health department Gijal Kohistan, said police here on Saturday.

According to the details, during the protest against the induction in Public Health department, clash between the two tribes Kadir Khail and Shatokhail turned bloody when both groups opened fire on each other.

Persons including Muhammad Saleem son of Abdul Jaleel and Abdul Rauf son of Abdul Azid were killed while four others were injured. The injured were shifted to Basham hospital out of which two were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad due to their critical condition.

The injured persons were identified as former president PTI Kohistan district Jumma Khan, Baseem Mian son of Dolat Khan, Gul Rehman son of Taj Muhammad and Ghafoor Khan son of Abdul Aziz.

After the incident, both groups again came out at Dobeer near China bridge Jeejal against each other who later dispersed on arrival of heavy contingent of police to the area.

Police sources told that the reason of clash was old enmity and the both dead persons belonged to Shattokhail tribe. Lower Kohistan police also arrested few people of both tribes, locked them up and deployed force at Jeejal to avoid any untoward situation.