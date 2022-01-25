Two killed, four injured in fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and four others received burns when a fire broke out in a house in Samanabad, here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the victims were identified as 35-year-old Akram and 32-year-old Ali Raza.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation besides shifting the injured to a local hospital.

The injured were identified as 32-year-old Adnan, 35-year-old Sehrish, two-year-oldShahrooz and three-year-old Umayya.