Two Killed, Four Injured In Fire Incident

Published January 25, 2022

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two people were killed and four others received burns when a fire broke out in a house in Samanabad, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and four others received burns when a fire broke out in a house in Samanabad, here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the victims were identified as 35-year-old Akram and 32-year-old Ali Raza.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation besides shifting the injured to a local hospital.

The injured were identified as 32-year-old Adnan, 35-year-old Sehrish, two-year-oldShahrooz and three-year-old Umayya.

