Two killed, four injured in Gujranwala cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed and four other sustained injuries on Friday after a cylinder blast rocked a factory located on Commissioner Road, Gujranwala.

According to rescue officials, relief operation underway at the site to evacuate the workers and remove the debris, whereas injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams contained the ensuing fire and ensuring no other casualties are trapped under the wreckage.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.