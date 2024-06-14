Two Killed, Four Injured In Gujranwala Cylinder Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed and four other sustained injuries on Friday after a cylinder blast rocked a factory located on Commissioner Road, Gujranwala.
According to rescue officials, relief operation underway at the site to evacuate the workers and remove the debris, whereas injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams contained the ensuing fire and ensuring no other casualties are trapped under the wreckage.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
