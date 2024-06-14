Open Menu

Two Killed, Four Injured In Gujranwala Cylinder Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Two killed, four injured in Gujranwala cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed and four other sustained injuries on Friday after a cylinder blast rocked a factory located on Commissioner Road, Gujranwala.

According to rescue officials, relief operation underway at the site to evacuate the workers and remove the debris, whereas injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams contained the ensuing fire and ensuring no other casualties are trapped under the wreckage.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

