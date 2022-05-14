Two killed, four injured in IED blast at North Waziristan

Two security officials were killed and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle was hit by a remote controlled improvised explosive device (IED) at village Eidak, tehsil Mirali, district North Waziristan

MIRALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Two security officials were killed and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle was hit by a remote controlled improvised explosive device (IED) at village Eidak, tehsil Mirali, district North Waziristan.

According to security sources, the dead and injured officials were rushed to Combined Military Hospital, district Bannu through helicopter. The three injured were stated to be in precarious condition.

The bodies of the martyred security personnel were sent to their native towns after completing formalities.

Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and conducted search operation to arrest the culprits involved.