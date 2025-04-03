Open Menu

Two Killed, Four Injured In Pindi Bhattian Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Pindi Bhattian area, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday

PINDI BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025)

According to details, a rashly driven vehicle turned turtle near M-IV motorway area of Pindi Bhattian.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while four others were injured.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

