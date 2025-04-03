Two Killed, Four Injured In Pindi Bhattian Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM
PINDI BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Pindi Bhattian area, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a rashly driven vehicle turned turtle near M-IV motorway area of Pindi Bhattian.
As a result, two persons died on the spot while four others were injured.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
