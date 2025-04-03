Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Pindi Bhattian area, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday

PINDI BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Pindi Bhattian area, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven vehicle turned turtle near M-IV motorway area of Pindi Bhattian.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while four others were injured.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.