Two Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:34 PM

Two persons were killed and four critically injured in a road accident on Umerkot-Mirpurkhas road near village 12 miles

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and four critically injured in a road accident on Umerkot-Mirpurkhas road near village 12 miles.

According to details, a Mehran car collided with truck in result car driver Bhooro s/o Umeedo Bheel and Raail Mal died on the spot while four persons including two women were critically injured identified as Maansingha, Guddi, Lachmi and Parkash. Police shifted bodies of the deceased and injured to nearby hospital.

