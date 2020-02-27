UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:21 PM

Two killed, four injured in road accident in Sialkot

Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rickshaw at Daska-Sambrial Roa

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rickshaw at Daska-Sambrial Road.

According to police, Arif and Sufyan were killed on-the-spot while Abid, Ilyas, Qamar and Waris were critically injured in the accidentThe locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Road Accident

Recent Stories

No more wheat, flour shortage, says minister

1 minute ago

Efforts being made to ensure best arrangements dur ..

2 minutes ago

Two arrested, hashish recovered in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Street criminals arrested, 6 motorbikes recovered

3 minutes ago

Polio teams training to start at tehsil level

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Says Human Rights Under Assault in Centra ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.