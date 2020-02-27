Two killed, four injured in road accident in Sialkot

Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rickshaw at Daska-Sambrial Roa

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rickshaw at Daska-Sambrial Road.

According to police, Arif and Sufyan were killed on-the-spot while Abid, Ilyas, Qamar and Waris were critically injured in the accidentThe locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.