Two Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:21 PM
Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rickshaw at Daska-Sambrial Roa
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rickshaw at Daska-Sambrial Road.
According to police, Arif and Sufyan were killed on-the-spot while Abid, Ilyas, Qamar and Waris were critically injured in the accidentThe locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.