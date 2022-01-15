UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Four Injured In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Two killed, four injured in road accidents

Two persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in and around here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in and around here on Saturday.

Police said that three brothers- Ramazan, Irfan and Ali Raza, residents of Hijra Shah Muqeem were heading towards Lahore on a motorcycle when they reached near Puralabad when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit their two-wheeler from behind.

As a result, Ramazan died on the spot while others suffered serious injuries.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital.

In another incident which took place on Bhoe Asal road near Chhanga Manga where a motorcycle crashed into a parked tractor-trolley due to dense fog. As a result, Muhammad Hafeez died on the spot while his daughters sustained injuries. The victims were shifted to RHC, Chhanga Manga.

Police were investigating.

