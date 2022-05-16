Two killed, four injured in road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rafique, along with his daughter Samreen Rafique (22) ,resident of Awan Town, was travelling on a motorcycle when the two wheeler was hit by a bus of local textile mill on Jaranwala road .

Both suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, four persons of a family identified as Shahid (22), kiran (28), children Amjad,and Muskan ,residents of Rawalpindi, were travelling by car on motorway but near Deputy Wala Interchange their vehicle collided with a truck. All four sustained injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital by Rescue team.